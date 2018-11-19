County employee arrested after allegedly stealing public safety radio

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a county employee allegedly stole a public safety radio and tried to trade it for an iPhone.

The sheriff’s office was notified Sunday that a portable public safety radio was stolen from Columbus County Emergency Services. CCSO says the investigation revealed Donovan Ridel Jacobs was responsible. He was then arrested and charged for the larceny.

- Advertisement -

Jacobs has been employed by Columbus County Emergency Services since January 3, 2017 as an Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) Telecommunicator.

The sheriff’s office says Jacobs had access to the storage area where extra portable radios were located. He reportedly took one from the storage area and later arranged to trade the radio for an Iphone 7.

CCSO says the stolen radio has been recovered.

Pending an internal investigation, deputies say Jacobs was suspended from Columbus County Emergency Services Tuesday.

At the time of the incident, Jacob’s annual salary was $27,828.05.

This investigation is ongoing.

He is charged with one felony count of Fraud Obtaining Money/Property by False Pretense and one felony count of Larceny by Employee.

Jacobs in jail under a $50,000 bond.