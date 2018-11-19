FBI urges all Robeson Co. residents with surveillance cameras to share footage

Friday marks two weeks since Hania Aguilar was kidnapped outside her home in Lumberton.

The FBI says it is at a critical phase in its investigation and needs the public’s help.

- Advertisement -

Many times over the past few weeks, authorities have asked for anyone in Lumberton or surrounding Robeson County with surveillance video to call them. Unfortunately, says the FBI via a press release, many have not contacted them, even when FBI special agents left business cards and reward flyers asking for a call-back.

If the FBI does not reach everyone with video soon, that video could be lost, as many systems will purge older footage automatically.

The FBI is desperately trying to locate additional footage of the stolen SUV to determine when and how it got to Quincey Drive where it was found on November 8.

On Friday, the FBI is expanding its plea for video to all of Robeson County, specifically along Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road and any side streets, especially along Popes Crossing Road, Wire Grass Road, and Lovett Road.

If you have a video surveillance camera outside your Robeson County home or business, you could help the FBI find Hania. The FBI urges anyone who has video footage to call the tip line number at 910-272-5871.