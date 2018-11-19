First Gold Star Memorial monument unveiled in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several people gathered Monday to honor fallen troops. Gold Star memorial families unveiled the first monument of its kind in North Carolina in Wilmington. The $60,000 display is at Hugh McCrae park.

Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and many other loved ones joined in remembrance of fallen soldiers. This monument stands for those who died in Vietnam, 9/11, Afghanistan, Iraq and every other fight for our nation.

Founder Hershel Woody Williams started the presentation. He is the last living WWII veteran with the congressional medal of honor distinction. The Gold Star mothers were dressed in white to honor their fallen sons. The Wilmington chapter started with five mothers but, the group has grown tremendously.

“When I read about this monument that was for all families that had lost someone serving in the military, I was like oh that’s wonderful,” said Honorary Board Member Norma Luther. “I’ll have a place to go and I can sit and reflect.”

“They gave their life up so we could live the way we are now and have our freedom,” said Gold Star mother June Augusta. “We don’t want their memory to die and the only way it doesn’t die is to talk about them. It might make us cry, might make us laugh… all in the same conversation.”

The monuments four panels represent homeland, family, patriotism and sacrifice.

The USS North Carolina battleship is unique to Wilmington’s monument to represent our home.

There are 44 gold star family monuments across the nation. Founder Hershel “Woody” Williams says we cannot exist without those who are willing to serve.