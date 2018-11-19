Gov. Cooper pardons two turkeys for Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper pardoned two turkeys Monday to celebrate Thanksgiving in Raleigh.

The turkey pardoning celebration was at the North Carolina Executive Mansion.

Governor Cooper pardoned Sir Walter and Caroline from the Thanksgiving table and wished them a long life at the Naylor Farm in Raleigh.

“It is the season of generosity and thinking about helping others in need,” Cooper said.

Cooper said he will giving out 400 turkeys from Butterball and Prestage Tuesday in Wilson.