Knights of Columbus fundraise for Special Olympics

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics.

The Knights of Columbus held a golf tournament and silent auction fundraiser to support the program.

Special Olympics spokeswoman says the events and activities highlight every child’s abilities. From dances to uniforms, all Special Olympic activities are free. Fundraising events like this are important to support the program.

- Advertisement -

97 golfers participated in the fun. Special Olympic gold medalist Andro Keck joined in the game. Players say he knocked it out the park.

“I went to Seattle, Washington for the big games and I represented my team North Carolina,” said Keck. “I got a gold medal in my division. I shot a 51, 52 and 53 in my individual golf [division].”

Keck says the Special Olympics has made him more confident.