NC man arrested for driving 157 mph while trying to escape police

WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — A Chapel Hill man was arrested in Wayne County for going more than 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Goldsboro Police Department learned drivers were street racing Sunday around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 70.

- Advertisement -

When the officers arrived, a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro SS sped off.

Officers followed the driver for a short distance but stopped the chase because of the danger it posed to the public.