NC principal sought in rape of 12-year-old student found dead

GOLDSBORO, NC (WTVD) — Goldsboro Police said Monday afternoon that the principal of a charter school who allegedly had sexual relations with a 12-year-old student has been found dead in Orange County.

Richard Omar Knight, 35, was found dead Friday in a wooded area near the 5400 block of West Ten Road in Mebane by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, apparently of a self-inflicted wound, police said.

- Advertisement -

Knight was the principal of Dillard Academy in Goldsboro.

Two hunters called 911 when they located the body, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Knight’s body has been sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Related Article: Man arrested at airport for smuggling knife inside shampoo

Read more here.