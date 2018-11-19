‘Peas’ and ‘Carrot’ are the two turkeys up for a Presidential pardon

(CBS News) — Peas and Carrot will both likely be spared of the fate of becoming a Thanksgiving meal by President Trump — but only one will be named “National Thanksgiving Turkey.”

On Monday, the two South Dakota-grown turkeys have introduced at the Intercontinental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

After meeting the President on Tuesday, Peas and Carrot will “retire” to Virginia Tech, where they’ll join last year’s pardoned turkeys — Drumstick and Wishbone.

Last year, the Drumstick beat out Wishbone as the nation’s Thanksgiving Turkey, beating out his buddy, Wishbone. President Trump later pardoned both turkeys, which now live in a farm at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Vote here for which turkey you’d like to see be named the “National Thanksgiving Turkey” of the year.