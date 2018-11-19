Pender County approves additional $600K for debris removal

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Emotions were running high tonight at a Pender County commission meeting, where the main focus was storm debris removal.

Pender County residents let their voices be heard Monday night, clearly frustrated with the way commissioners have handled Hurricane Florence recovery.

- Advertisement -

“Either you can get the trash removed, or you can resign for not doing your job,” yelled one man.

At a county commission meeting, a contractor hired to remove debris estimated that 90 percent had already been removed.

But the audience clearly did not agree, and argued that commissioners hadn’t approved debris removal on private dirt roads.

Related Article: FEMA Transitional Sheltering Assistance available to storm victims

“A lot of those stories, and the heartfelt, and the pain they were feeling, they were able to get that off their chest,” said Daniel Blevins, who has been transporting supplies to those in need.

After he and others addressed the commissioners, they agreed to do what people have been asking for, unanimously approving an additional $600,000 to remove debris from private dirt roads.

“It was a standing ovation at the end of the vote. I think that says a lot about the people. They just want to move forward and this is a way for them to move forward,” said Blevins.

Mathew Moore, who has lived in Pender County for five years, says he’s been amazed by the way the community has come together.

“There was a lot of emotions for sure. It was a very emotional night for a lot of people.”

Residents say there’s still more that needs to be done, like getting FEMA trailers.

But most agree that this is a step in the right direction.