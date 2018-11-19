Portion of S Topsail Dr. closed, new Surf City bridge expected to open soon

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A portion of South Topsail Drive is closed in Surf City starting today and will last for the next two weeks.

Jacksonville Resident Engineer Trevor Carroll with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said S. Topsail Drive from Roland Avenue to Raleigh Avenue will be closed for about two weeks to finish the round-a-bout on the island to tie in to the new high rise bridge.

Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan said businesses on that stretch can be accesses using a detour on South Shore Drive at High Point Avenue and Raleigh Avenue.

Carroll could not give us an exact date for when the new bridge would be open to traffic, but he said he expects it to be before then end of 2018.

Carroll said the NCDOT hopes to announce the opening date in the next week or two.