Recycle holiday lights in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County’s Public Library and Environmental Management Department are partnering with Keep New Hanover Beautiful for a second year to recycle holiday lights.

Starting Wednesday, you can bring broken and burned out holiday lights to locations around the county to be recycled, with proceeds benefiting Keep New Hanover Beautiful.

“We collected more than 1,860 pounds of holiday lights in our first year, and I call that a success,” said Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman. “We hope even more residents take advantage of this program in our second year, so we can keep even more holiday lights out of the landfill.”

From Wednesday through January 4, lights can be recycled at all four New Hanover County Public Library locations, the county’s mobile HazWagon and Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Wrightsville Beach Recycling Center. Each location will have a large blue recycling cart designated for lights.

Learn more about the Holiday Lights Recycling Program here.