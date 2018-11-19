Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart

DERBY, VT (WCAX) — A Secret Santa Claus bestowed early Christmas cheer on some Walmart shoppers. The mystery man selflessly paid for strangers’ lay-away purchases.
“I don’t even think I can find the words to say,” said Julia Gates of Eden Mills.
Gates went to pick up a package on Thursday at the Derby Walmart. While in line, she overheard a conversation.
“He came up to the man in front of me and said, ‘Either I am going to pay for it now or I am going to pay for it later,'” Gates said.
Then he turned to her and asked if she was paying for an item on layaway.