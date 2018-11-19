Street Turkeys of Wilmington: Help restock local food bank for the holidays

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 10th annual Street Turkeys of Wilmington will take place Wednesday to help re-stock the shelves of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington.

The Food Bank provides food and supplies for over 90 area food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and group homes.

If you would like to help support our local Food Bank, please come out to The Landing at 530 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach on Wednesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and drop off one or more of the items listed below.

Additional donations may be made that same day from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the following Harris Teeter locations: Lumina Commons (1940 Eastwood Road, Wilmington), Mayfaire Community Center (6805 Parker Farm Road, Wilmington), Hanover Center (3501 Oleander Drive, Wilmington) and Oak Landing Shopping Center (8260 Market Street, Porter’s Neck).

“At last year’s event, we collected over 13,000 lbs of food and $12,000 in cash donations, 100% of which was donated to our local Food Bank,” Jai Isear, Jr. said. “In turn, the Food Bank was able to provide over 71,400 meals to the hungry in our area! We hope this year’s event will be even more successful than last. To date, this event has helped the Food Bank provide nearly 470,000 meals!”

If you will be unable to attend the event, you can participate in the Virtual Food Drive online. All donations are tax deductible.

Items Needed:

Frozen turkeys & hams

Canned stews

Soups

Tuna

Ravioli

Peanut butter

Cereal

Canned fruits & vegetables ·

Rice, pasta, dry beans

Infant formula,

Diapers & wipes.

No glass.

This food drive is sponsored by the Men’s Bible Study Group and the Outreach Committee at Wrightsville United Methodist Church.