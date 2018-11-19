Two arrested in Pender County armed home invasion

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery that took place back in May.

Matthew A. Horne and Jerome Wayne Minx have been charged with First Degree Burglary, Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon, and Second Degree Kidnapping.

- Advertisement -

The two men allegedly followed the victim to his Rocky Point home on May 6 and forced their way inside at gunpoint as the victim tried to close and lock his door.

Minx then reportedly pointed a pistol at the victim and ordered him to sit down and not move while Horne took cash and a bag containing the victim’s medications and gun.

PCSO says the two men left and returned to their Wilmington home.

The victim was not harmed during the robbery, according to deputies.

Authorities said Horne knows the victim who was specifically targeted. Investigators were able to recover the handgun stolen from the victim.

Horne was arrested on August 20 by deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Minx was arrested and served by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Minx is currently serving an active sentence in the Department of Corrections following a conviction in an unrelated case.