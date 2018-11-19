Wilmington Christian girl’s and boy’s hoops take care of business at home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school basketball season was back in full force tonight in the Cape Fear. The Wilmington Christian boy’s and girl’s basketball teams picked up huge conference wins on their home court over Greenville Christian.

At halftime the Lady Patriots led 31-8, before cruising to the 62-25 win to improve to 1-1 in conference play. In the boys side of things, it was close from the tip-off. The game was tied after the third quarter at 39 apiece. The Wilmington Christian boy’s did enough in the fourth to come away with the 58-55 win.