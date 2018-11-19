Women file lawsuit after breaking bones on closed slide at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Two women from New York filed a lawsuit after breaking several bones on a slide at Broadway at the Beach.

Ally Mulcahy and Jillian McGovern filed the lawsuit against the ride’s manufacturer, Broadway at the Beach, Burroughs and Chapin, and other parties on Thursday, according to the lawsuit.

- Advertisement -

Mulcahy and McGovern were in Myrtle Beach area on the weekend of April 29, 2017 for a friend’s wedding, the lawsuit says. Following the wedding, the two women went to Broadway at the Beach. In the early morning hours of April 30, 2017, both women walked back to their hotel, passing Pavilion Park Central, which was closed.

“Even though it was closed, the plaintiffs were easily able to move the unsecured gate at the entrance to the Pipeline Slide and climb the stairs to the top of the slide,” claims the lawsuit. “Without any employees present to instruct them, the plaintiffs were not aware that they needed to have the slide sprayed with water, nor did they know that they needed a burlap sack to safely go down the side.”

Read more here.