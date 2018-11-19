WPD: Man shot during drug deal

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a man was shot in the leg during a drug deal on Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 3:00 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Officers were dispatched to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to interview the victim who told police he had been robbed in the 800 block of S. 5th Avenue by several black males.

Police say a short time later the victim changed his story and admitted he was shot during a drug deal in the 200 block of Pinecliff Dr.

The shooting remains under investigation. Charges may be forthcoming.