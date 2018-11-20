Alleged marijuana dealer busted after undercover investigation

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s an undercover investigation that started after residents started complaining about drug sales. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it wrapped up Monday and now a man is charged with selling marijuana.

During the investigation, 19-year-old Logan Frankie Baxley, of Elizabethtown, allegedly sold marijuana to undercover officers.

Baxley is charged with possession with intent to sell, 1 count of selling marijuana, and 1 count of manufacturing marijuana.

He is being held in jail under a $100,000 bond.