Black Friday 2018 hours: Here’s a list of when retailers will be open

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Which stores will open on Thanksgiving? How early do stores open on Black Friday? And how late will they stay open?

Here’s a list by BlackFriday.com of all the important Black Friday 2018 store hours to help you prepare your shopping strategy.

Walmart: Opens at 6 a.m. Thanksgiving; Staying open from Thanksgiving

Target: Open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving; Open at 7 a.m. Friday

Kohl’s: Open from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving; Staying open from Thanksgiving

Best Buy: Open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving; Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Macy’s: Open from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving; Opens at 6 a.m. Friday

GameStop: Opens from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving; Opens at 7 a.m. Friday

JCPenny: Opens at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving; Staying open from Thanksgiving

Kmart: Opens from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Thanksgiving; Opens from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Costco: Closed Thanksgiving; Opens at 9 a.m. Friday

Sam’s Club: Closed Thanksgiving; Opens at 7 a.m. Friday

The Home Depot: Closed Thanksgiving; Opens at 6 a.m.

Lowe’s: Closed Thanksgiving; Opens at 6 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed Thanksgiving; Opens at 6 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving; Opens from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

