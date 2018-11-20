Brunswick County families can apply for heating assistance

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Starting next month, Brunswick County will begin accepting applications for its annual energy assistance program.

The LIHEAP, or Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, provides a one-time annual vendor payment to help eligible families offset winter heating expenses. The household’s total countable income for the base period must be equal to or less than 130 percent of the current poverty level, and the household’s total resources must be $2,250 or less.

- Advertisement -

Beginning Monday, Dec. 3, individuals who are 60 years and older or disabled and receiving services from the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) can apply at Social Services, in Building B at the County Complex.

Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. In addition, during the month of December, Social Services staff will be taking applications at the Brunswick County Senior Centers.

Individuals who are homebound may have someone apply on their behalf. The homebound individual must write a statement giving their representative permission to apply on their behalf and provide the representative with eligibility requirements.

Related Article: More funds available in Pender County for energy assistance program

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 2, anyone may apply for the funds, regardless of age or disability. At that time, applications will be taken in person at the Town Creek Park Community Building, 6420 Ocean Hwy East, Winnabow, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants must provide all income for the household and its members; checking and savings account statements for all members of the household; all property, stocks, bonds and other assets for all members of the household; the name, date of birth and social security number for each member of the household; and a copy of the current heating source bill, with the applicant’s name, address and account number.

Applications will be taken until Mar. 31, or until all funds are exhausted. For additional information, please call 910-253-2422.

Senior Sites:

Ash Senior Site Dec. 13 (9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

Boiling Spring Lakes Senior Site Dec. 19 ( 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Oak Island Senior Site Dec. 4 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Town Creek Senior Site Dec. 11 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Centers:

Center at Southport Dec. 6 & 14 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Center at Shallotte Dec. 7 & 18 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Center at Leland Dec. 5 & 12 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Center at Calabash Dec. 3 & 20 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Lockwood Folly Community Building

(Supply temporary site) Dec. 10 and 17 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

The following chart describes the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Eligibility Requirements.