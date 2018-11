WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local Cub Scouts lost all of their equipment during Hurricane Florence flooding. Now, an area business is stepping up to help them get back outside.

Academy Sports + Outdoors helped Cape Fear Council Cub Scout Pack 740 in Currie replace the equipment by donating a $500 shopping spree.

The troop went shopping Monday evening and bought tents, camping gear, and cooking equipment so that the troop can get back to enjoying the outdoors.