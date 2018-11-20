Edible wonders of National Gingerbread House Competition return to wow WNC

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — The 2018 National Gingerbread House Competition was held Monday at the Omni Grove Park Inn Resort in Asheville.

Everything from reindeer playing cards, to a grand-grandfather clock were submissions.

The panel of judges represented nationally renowned food, arts, and media professionals and the level of competition this year has attracted the highest quality of design, artistry and pastry expertise.

The winning creations will be on display from Sunday through January 4.

The only cost is parking, which benefits non profits in western North Carolina.