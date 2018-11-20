Fort Bragg soldiers prep for Thanksgiving dinner on post

FORT BRAGG, NC (WTVD) — Dozens of Fort Bragg soldiers are cooking up a storm on post. They’re preparing for the Thanksgiving meal that will be served Tuesday.

It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, only these elves are soldiers and they’re not making toys.

“It’s tradition. We come in at night and prepare all our meats, starch and vegetables,” said Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Sanders. “We’re making two steamship rounds, we have some prime rib, ham, turkey, and roast turkey.”

Soldiers with the 25th Quarter Master Company are hard at work preparing for the annual Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds.

