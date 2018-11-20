Get Santa to visit your home via firetruck

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s that time of year again! Santa is coming to town on a firetruck.

Carolina Beach Fire Department says in the days before Christmas Santa will visit homes on a firetruck to the first 50 registered homes.

If you’d like to participate, visit the fire department on Dow Road December 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s costs $20 and all proceeds go to the fire department.

Santa and off-duty firefighters will deliver gifts between 4 and 8 p.m. on December 17 and 18.

Visits are limited to Carolina Beach and Kure Beach.