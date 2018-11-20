Holiday travel underway in the Cape Fear

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Holiday travel all across the Cape Fear is well underway.

Whether it’s home for the holiday or where ever that big meal is going to be, folks are hitting the air or roads to get there.

A new Volvo-Harris Poll finds that 45% of Americans will travel more than five hours this holiday season.

A majority of them preferring to hit the road instead of going by air.

ILM is expecting another busy Thanksgiving travel week. Many people coming to see family of course.

“It’s cold and rainy and very cold,” said Michaeline Warmkessel who flew down from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Tuesday evening. “One day with 8 inches of snow. Got to get rid of that. Get away from it, far away. Other than that, I’m very happy to be here where it’s warm. I hope it’s warm.”

This will mark the first year ILM will have United Airlines offering flights to places like Washington D.C. and Chicago.