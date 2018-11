WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is expanding its services to help more Hurricane Florence victims.

The new Cape Fear Habitat Disaster Rebuild Program will make repairs for qualified families that own homes that were critically damaged from the storm.

The homes must be 1,500 square feet or less and located in New Hanover, Pender or Duplin counties.

Cape Fear Habitat will also build new homes for qualified families whose homes were destroyed by the storm.