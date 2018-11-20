North Carolina student returns the kindness he was once shown

On the west side of the original Athens Drive High School building, there is a small room with a set of shelves filled floor to ceiling with food. That food is part of the Backpack Buddies program, a program which sends home food with students who may otherwise have little to eat.

That pantry all too often needs restocking. When the school held a donation drive earlier this month, 750 pounds of goods were collected. A third of that, 250 pounds of food items, came from just one 16-year-old student.

“My name is Gilberto Hernandez Cruz,” said the shy young man standing in the pantry, adding you can call him Gil for short, “It’s like a nickname, you know?”

We’ll give him the respect of his full first name, Gilberto. Respect is big on his agenda. He respects his fellow students, his teachers and most of all his family.

