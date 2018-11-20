Outdoor Wilmington ‘ice’ skating rink opens at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The Port City isn’t likely to be a winter wonderland this holiday season, but that doesn’t mean it will be denied the pleasures of a picturesque Christmas.

On Wednesday, three local small business owners will open the Holiday Skate Rink, an outdoor skating rink that will allow local residents to live out all of their festive ice skating dreams.

The rink itself isn’t strictly ice. It’s made of self-lubricated synthetic plastic panels that gives the touch, feel and glide of real ice — without the need for bitter temperatures.

“The more you skate on it, the better it gets,” said co-owner Clark Shay, who also owns Sports City.

