Pet Pals: Meet this 8-year-old black lab

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Meet this week’s Pet Pal! The shelter team would describe him as a free spirit, intelligent, independent and clever. He’s looking for the perfect family to call home.

He was found in the Kia dealership parking lot on Market St.

- Advertisement -

He prefers making his own decisions, but will listen to you if you make a good case. He’d like to be treated as your partner in this adventure called life.

The shelter does require a meet and greet before adoption. If you have other dogs they ask that you bring them to meet prior to adopting.

To meet her, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.