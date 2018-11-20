Storm victims thankful for turkey giveaway, ecstatic by Michael Jordan’s appearance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – This Thanksgiving many families will not be in the same place they were last year because of Hurricane Florence.

Today you could not notice that. That’s because of the many smiles on faces of folks getting free turkeys from a Wilmington legend, Michael Jordan.

- Advertisement -

MJ, not to make a pun, ‘traveled’ to Wilmington to spread holiday cheer to storm victims.

“We know he’s a celebrity we know he has a status but to come down here and be with regular people is refreshing,” said Winter Butcher who was able to get a free turkey and handshake from the NBA legend.

Not one of the dozens of people in line knew the Tar Heel and pride of Laney High would be there.

Related Article: Florence leaves neighborhoods a mess

“This is really unexpected and to see Michael Jordan is unexpected,” said Odessia McDonald.

The week just keeps getting better for people like Odessia McDonald. That’s because Florence hit her home hard.

“I just had my roof redone yesterday, so it’s great,” said McDonald.

It was not MJ’s lone stop back in Wilmington.

“This makes all of the hard work leading up to this. The smile the tears. It really is the best day,” said Stacey Ryan who currently is based in Charlotte as the acting President for Lowe’s Home Improvement’s Southern Division.

It was an assist from His Royal Airness, outside of the multi-million dollar donation he made back in September, that no doubt lifted the spirits of dozens who get ready to celebrate a different type of Thanksgiving this year.

“Everything is turning out to be wonderful,” said McDonald. “This is going to be a beautiful holiday, Thanksgiving and Christmas at the same time.”