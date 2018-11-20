Thanksgiving appetizers don’t have to be difficult to prepare!

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Making a perfect appetizer for Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be a chore. Chef Craig Love says “you need to have something to snack on while your meal is finishing and guests are arriving.”

As chef of Surf House Oyster Bar in Carolina Beach, Love says you should always reach “for locally sourced ingredients.” He also advises you to buy the best cheeses and crackers you can for snacking.

His advice is to do things in advance and don’t worry over any part of the meal.

For recipes on the appetizers featured in this ingredient click here.