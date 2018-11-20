Women complain about ‘creepy’ NC man asking them to model

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Multiple Wake County women reached out to CBS 17 saying a man approached them while they were out running errands, offering them quick cash to come over his place and take sexually suggestive photos and videos.

All of these women describe these encounters as creepy and they all say they all approached by a man who goes by the name “Bernard.”

“It makes me feel gross,” said Shannon, who did not want to use her last name. “I mean I came home and my anxiety was through the roof. My heart was pounding.”

The women said the man usually approaches women while they’re shopping at grocery stores or walking to their cars. They say the man is usually looking for plus-sized women willing to do some questionable things on camera.

