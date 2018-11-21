10th annual Street Turkeys of Wilmington aims to collect more than 70,000 meals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 10th annual Street Turkeys of Wilmington collected food donations from five spots around the area.

The food drive benefits The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Volunteers collected turkeys, canned goods and other donations from four local Harris Teeters, as well as The Landing in Wrightsville Beach.

Last year, the drive collected enough food to feed more than 70,000 people. Jai Isear is the event coordinator and says he expects to collect even more food this year.

“It’s wonderful that we’ve turned this into a family tradition for a lot of folks. Our churches come together. But it’s turned into more of a community event and that’s our goal. We want this whole community to be a part of this thing. And if everybody does just a little something, it’s amazing collectively, the effect it can have on our community,” said Jai Isear.

Overall, the event has helped the Food Bank give out almost 470,000 meals.

You can donate money through Sunday by clicking here.