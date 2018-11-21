‘Black Lightning’ star coming to Wilmington next year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A CW star is coming to Wilmington next year.

The StarNews announced today China Anne McClain, who plays Jennifer Pierce, a teen who inherited super powers, on “Black Lightning,” will be at the StarNews Media 2019 Kidz Expo.

“Black Lightning” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The Cape Fear CW.

McClain also stars in the Disney “Descendants” movie series as Ursula’s daughter.

The Kidz Expo is 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, February 23, at the Wilmington Convention Center. McClain will be on hand to take photos with attendees. The family-focused event includes everything from face painting and inflatables to video games and learning experiences. The expo stage will feature demonstrations, magic shows and a live performance from Thalian Association Community Theater’s production of “Into the Woods.”