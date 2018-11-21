‘Christmas House’ will not be decorated for first time in 15 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It has been a Christmas tradition in Wilmington for more than a decade. This year, one house will not be decking the halls like they usually do.

The Christmas House, decorated by homeowners Ann and Kirby, is usually filled head to toe with decorations for everyone to come by and see.

Their home got extremely damaged by Florence though, so they will not be able to host the popular attraction.

Ann Holland says this time of year brings her so much happiness to see the smiles it puts on the faces of people of all ages.

“It’s going to be different. Seeing people happy or enjoying what you do when you’ve enjoyed it so many years yourself, but other people start to enjoy it. It’s going to be sad,” said Ann Holland.

Holland says they feel lucky because things could have been worse. She is already planning for the 2019 Christmas season.