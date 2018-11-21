Church holds annual Thanksgiving meal, gives out donations for Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Word Changing Hearts Ministries held their annual Thanksgiving meal for the Wilmington community Wednesday.

The church has been putting on the event for almost 18 years. The event was held at Douglass Academy, free of charge to all families.

Church members cooked the meal, and they even had free health screenings and flu shots.

Free clothing and shoes were also available for families in need.

Pastor Darwin Murrill says the event grows every year. He says it is their opportunity to give back.

“This is actually for everybody. So we’re just pleased to be able to do that. We have some great cooks and some delicious food. And people are leaving here smiling. This is just our moment to be able to induce some love in our community,” said Darwin Murrill.

Pastor Murrill says this year is even more special, after Hurricane Florence left a lot of the Wilmington community with nothing.