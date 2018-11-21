Church prepares Thanksgiving meal for Chadbourn community

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Many people are preparing for Thanksgiving, but what about those who can’t afford to cook or don’t have a place to do so? One church in Chadbourn is making sure those people are not forgotten.

“We’re just blessed, and we want to bless others in the name of God,” said one volunteer who was preparing food.

First Baptist Church of Chadbourn is giving back to those in need.

For the second year in a row, the church will be providing thanksgiving dinner to anyone in the Chadbourn community at no cost.

“This effort gives us a chance to change the lives of those less fortunate,” said Pastor Virgil H. Reaves.

Reaves was working hard in the kitchen Wednesday afternoon, helping to prepare a full menu of thanksgiving staples.

“Hand cooked collard greens, rice, we also have dressing, we have dessert, and we have the famous sweet potato pie,” he said.

Reaves says the idea was first born during a meeting of the Chadbourn fellowship alliance, and it takes a lot of people working together.

“The preparation starts about six months out, of making contacts with Golden Corral, who cooked all the turkeys for us at no charge,” said Reaves. “Along with the supplies of the pies, that’s supplied by Walmart.”

Renia Miles, who volunteered last year and again this year, says she enjoys cooking and watching others enjoy the food.

“These are where my roots are instilled, and this is my home church, and I feel like these are not only community members, these are family members,” said Miles.

Another volunteer, Vicki Frink, says this year is even more special than last year, because many people were devastated by Hurricane Florence.

“They may not have the facilities to cook in because many people are still in hotels, and we especially want to do something for the young people,” said Frink.

Reaves says they couldn’t do this without financial help from the Chadbourn Fellowship Alliance, Kappa Alpha Si, Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Walmart, and Golden Corral.