EPA releases new tool to test, treat GenX, other compounds in drinking water

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The EPA says it has an updated and validated way to test for four additional PFAS compounds, including GenX, in drinking water.

The federal agency announced today that the updated tools are part of EPA’s efforts to increase the amount of research and information publicly available.

“EPA’s validated method, EPA Method 537.1, will ensure that both government and private laboratories can accurately and consistently measure 18 PFAS in their drinking water, which is a critical step for estimating people’s exposure and potential risk to PFAS,” EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Science Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta said in a news release. “This affirms EPA’s commitment to providing ways for states and tribes to address PFAS in their communities.”

The EPA also says it is providing information that will help states, tribes and local communities make the best choices about how to treat PFAS contaminated drinking water based on their specific needs. The agency says it has evaluated the effectiveness of several drinking water treatment technologies to remove a variety of PFAS and also evaluated costs associated with the drinking water technologies based on the type of PFAS that need to be treated.

EPA is continuing to work to develop a PFAS Management Plan that will provide the Agency’s approach to addressing PFAS challenges and will be released as soon as possible. While the updated methods are part of the management plan, the Agency is releasing them now to ensure that communities across the country have access to this information as soon as it is available.

EPA will host a free webinar on November 28 at 2 p.m. to provide an update on agency efforts to develop and validate analytical methods, as well as information specifically on this updated and validated method. Click here to register.