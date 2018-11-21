Food Bank, WRAAP give out food ahead of Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Organizations partnered to hold a pre-Thanksgiving food dsitribution event in Wilmington.

The Food Bank and WRAAP, Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place, put on the event. It started at 9 a.m. at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.

WRAAP Executive Director Daryl Dockery said they had 13,000 pounds of food.

Volunteers handed out produce, bread and meat to help make sure every family could cook a Thanksgiving meal this year. By late morning Dockery said they had already given out 10,000 pounds of food.

“Personal involvement is the key to social change,” Dockery said. “You’ve got have people who are willing to roll up their sleeves and meet people where they are, and I think this is why this event has been so successful in terms of the approach of how we distribute the food. And it gives people a sense of self confidence. They feel like, ‘OK. This is not a handout.'”

Dockery said they would stay until all the food is gone.