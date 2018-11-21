Chorus teacher recognized as WWAY’s Teacher of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chorus students at Laney High School are in full mode for their upcoming winter concert.

“We are in the stage of just pulling everything together,” said Jennifer Mueske, chorus teacher at Laney High School.

For months, students in all three of her classes have been learning their musical parts for a variety of holiday classics for their upcoming performance.

“Its just a really good time to not only assess what we’ve done for this semester, but to show off what they’ve worked 90-minutes a day since August to prepare for,” she said.

Now in her tenth year of teaching and her fifth year at Laney, Mueske says music plays a critical role in a student’s overall development.

“In the great demand of getting into college and having the right SAT score, and having the resume that’s really impressive, those things are so important but if they don’t have an outlet in their day and don’t have a place to express themselves, and use their gifts and talents they’ve been given, then I think it can becomes null and void when it comes to billing them as a well-rounded person,” she said.

Mueske said her favorite part of teaching music is getting to know her students one-on-one.

“When you sing, that is so personal to people and so to have a relationship with my students and for them to have a relationships with each other is just as important as the music-making because if we are not all on the same page, if we are not on the team, then its really going to be really hard to make good music,” Mueske said.

Nothing feels better, Mueske said, than when former students tell her what they learned in class has given them the skills they need to be prepared for college.

“When a student can come back and say they felt prepared for life and for music, those are the moments that feel the best and remind me why I do what I do,” Mueske said.

Because of her passion for teaching, we selected her as WWAY’s Teacher of the Week sponsored by Mattress Furniture Liquidators. She’ll also receive a $100 gift card.

“Its very humbling of course there are so many wonderful teachers in this county and right her at Laney and I feel so honored to receive this gift,” Mueske said. “We don’t do it for the money, we don’t do it for the praise, we do it for these students.”

She goes on to say the opportunity to create music with young people who love doing what they love to do makes it all worthwhile.

“There is nothing I would rather be doing that teaching music at Laney High School,” she said.

While teaching students to sing pitch perfect requires a huge investment of time, Mueske says what she’s helping to create in her classes is more than just beautiful music.

The Laney High School Winter Concert will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. The concert is free.

If you would like to nominate your favorite educator for Teacher of the Week, go to WWAYTV3.com and look in the drop down menu for “Teacher of the Week.”