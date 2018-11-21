Leland wrapping up Florence debris removal

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland says its cleanup from Hurricane Florence is almost over.

The town says its storm debris contractor is completing its final pass for residential debris.

After the completion of the debris pick-up contract, if residents have storm-related debris that may have been missed they should call the Town of Leland at (910) 371-0148 to provide their address. Town staff will then coordinate with the debris contractor, who will investigate these last remaining addresses.

There will be no storm debris pickups after November 30.

If items remain after this date, homeowners will need to make their own arrangements to have debris removed, the town says.

The town also says debris for businesses is not part of the debris removal contract. Businesses should be making their own arrangements to have storm debris removed.