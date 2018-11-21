New Hanover & Coastal Christian basketball collide in non-conference play

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–For an early season match up on the hardwood, you couldn’t of asked anything more from the New Hanover Wildcats and Coastal Christian Centurions.

In the girls side of things, it was the Wildcats jumping out to early lead as New Hanover cruised to the, 67-34 win on the road.

The boys game started out with a very fast style of play. Coastal Christian led from the get go leading 24-28 after the first quarter. The Centurions shot 50 percent from the field as a team to pick up the 79-61 win to improve to now 2-1 on the year.