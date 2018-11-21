Sex offender charged with several Brunswick County break-ins

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply man who is a registered sex offender is back behind bars charged with several break-ins.

Brunswick County detectives charged Nicholas Donald Carter, 30, of Live Oak Drive, with six counts of breaking and entering, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor larceny, three counts of injury to personal property, two counts of injury to real property, one count of safecracking, one count of attempted breaking or entering a building, one count of larceny of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and three counts of conspiracy to obtain property under false pretenses.

Investigators say the crimes happened between Nov. 2 and Saturday. Deputies arrested Carter Sunday. He is in jail under a $375,000 bond.

According to a news release, the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

The sheriff’s office released an arrest warrant for Carter that claims he conspired with Joseph Michael Leete to steal $227 in cash.

State records show Carter has a criminal record dating back to 2004. It includes convictions for indecent liberties with a child and felony breaking and entering.

According to Carter’s entry on the NC Sex Offender Registry, he was convicted in 2004 for crimes involving a 10-year-old.