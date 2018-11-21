Free meals, volunteer opportunities available on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are still a lot of people in need after Hurricane Florence. To help, several community groups are providing Thanksgiving meals to people who have been displaced or need a little help this holiday. They are also offering opportunities to volunteer.

Champions for Compassion has put together this list of community events:

  • Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is providing Thanksgiving meals on Thursday for displaced families, homeless and those in need.
    • Thursday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • 3701 Princess Place Dr., Wilmington
    • Dine-in, pick-up, or have it delivered. Call 910-251-8772
  • Warrior Family Ministries is hosting Thanksgiving for Veterans, Military, Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters, EMTs and all First Responders.
    • Thursday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • 610 South College Rd., Wilmington
    • Volunteers be there at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to set-up and 10 a.m. on Thursday.
  • Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church will pack and deliver meals for Thanksgiving. Click here to learn more.
    • Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 22, throughout the day.
    • 800 Piner Rd., Wilmington
    • Volunteers will pack and/or deliver meals
  • Burgaw Elementary School will give out 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and have donations of coats and blankets while they last.
    • Thursday, Nov. 22, noon to 4 p.m.
    • 404 N. Wright St., Burgaw

