Traffic expected to pick up as holiday travel rush gets going

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT reports that heavy traffic is expected on the roads from now until Sunday as people hit the road to visit family for Thanksgiving.

Plenty of people could be seen filling their tanks and letting their dogs take bathroom breaks at a gas station on US 74/76 in Brunswick County today as they headed in or out of the Cape Fear.

Most people said traffic was not bad, but that is expected to increase later, as more people get off work.

Jim Sheridan, who was traveling from Atlanta to North Topsail Beach, says he looks forward to Thanksgiving each year.

“I’ve got two 4-year-olds in the car, so if it was slow-going it would have been kind of a rough ride, but, yeah, not too bad,” he said. “Traffic’s been a lot better. We usually do this every year, and there’s been years where we’ve been two, three hours later than expected.”

The NCDOT says major roadwork has been suspended across the state through Monday morning.

