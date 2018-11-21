Wilmington Police investigating 3 shootings within 1 hour Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating three shootings that they say happened within an hour Tuesday morning.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron said the first one happened at 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Mercer Avenue.

- Advertisement -

The second one happened at 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North 11th Street. No injuries were reported at either, but there was damage to some homes.

Dandron said the third shooting happened at 11:10 a.m. on Wayne Drive. She said several rounds were fired. She said a car with a person inside was hit with a bullet and the vehicle spun out of control. Dandron said the person got out of the car and ran.

Dandron said no one was hit with any of the bullets, but someone who heard the gunfire ran and was injured while trying to get away.

No other injuries are reported. Police are still looking for a suspect.

Yesterday, the police department asked for help after they said officers had responded to 20 Shotspotter alerts each with multiple rounds from districts which cover the Creekwood community, Castle and Meares streets over the past four days.