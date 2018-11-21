Woman wanted for gas station thefts in Pender, Onslow counties

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — Police are trying to identify a woman who is wanted for allegedly stealing from gas stations in Holly Ridge, Richlands, and Burgaw.

The Holly Ridge Police Department responded to a Speedway located on 400 North U.S. 17 in reference to a theft reported on November 9 around 12:03 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Police say she walked around the store, picked up a Mt. Dew, went to the counter and asked for two cartons of cigarettes. The woman then asked for a single pack of cigarettes.

The clerk left the counter to get the single pack of cigarettes and the female took off with the soda and two cartons of cigarettes.

The vehicle, a white Buick Rendezvous, did not have a license plate and left on US 17 southbound.

1 of 7

Related Article: Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed

The female appears to be 40-50 years of age. She has brown hair and glasses, wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and black flip flops.

If you can identify this female, contact the Holly Ridge Police department at (910) 329-4076.

Police say this appears to be the same woman wanted for the same thing at the Scotchman on Richlands Highway and the Speedway on Burgaw Highway. In each case, the woman allegedly stole cartons of cigarettes.

Those crimes happened the same day as the Holly Ridge theft.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.