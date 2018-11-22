Black Friday shopping underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As many folks are wrapping up Thanksgiving day, many are also getting a jump on Christmas shopping.

At Best Buy in Wilmington, it was what you could call organized chaos when the store opened at 5:00 p.m.

More and more people continued to file in, looking for big sales on this season’s hottest electronics.

A lot of people in line said they were there for TVs.

One family who lined up outside the store this morning at 7:00 a.m. said they were getting four televisions.

Another man, who wanted just one TV, was the first out the door after the store opened.

and he was definitely happy with his purchase.

“Basically, I was plotting on this TV all week, man. Holiday shopping, figured I’d do some Black Friday shopping, so, figured I’d get ahead of the crew and go ahead and get at it,” said Charles Jacobs.

Jacobs said he was going to go home and spend the rest of Thanksgiving playing some video games on his new TV.

One woman, who was in line to get a computer, came all the way from South Africa for the holiday and said this was her first Black Friday experience.

She says she came a day early to see if she could sign up for her computer ahead of time, but was told that’s not how it works.

Some said they were going to finish up at the store and do Thanksgiving dinner later in the evening. Others say they scarfed down their dinner early and rushed to the store as quickly as they could.

Best Buy will remain open Thursday night until 1:00 a.m. and then will reopen Friday at 8:00 a.m. so it’s not too late if you’re looking to cash in on some good deals.