Celebrate without putting on the pounds this year!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Is it possible to celebrate the season without packing on pounds? Yes!

Fitness expert Shaun Hill of Amplifly Cycle and Strength says avoiding weight gain over the holidays starts at home by making good food choices. “Never go out to eat hungry,” he says. Before heading out Hill advises you grab a few carrots or a light snack to keep from over-indulging.

He also advises you to “never skip your favorites.” Instead Hill advises you to do everything you love, but only take small portions.

When it comes to exercise Hill says you should find an awesome music play list to keep you motivated. He also says “find a partner who holds you accountable and keeps you on track.”

