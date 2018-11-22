Exchange students raise money for Hurricane Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (AP) — A group of French exchange students is helping their counterparts in North Carolina in their recovery from Hurricane Florence.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports students from Strasbourg Amities USA have come to Wilmington since 2009 for language exchange programs at Ashley High School and Murray Middle School. Ashley High French teacher Soumia Paull said when the Strasbourg students heard about the hurricane, they really wanted to help out a family severely affected by the storm.

In the weeks after Florence, the families raised $7,300 to help the Wilmington school communities recover.

Last month, staff from Strasbourg Amities flew to Wilmington to deliver the grant, which will be divided between the two schools. New Hanover County Schools staff will distribute it to all families in need at Ashley and Murray.